Guv fetes CMHO, dist health officers

Pneumococcal vaccine drive launched on World Health Day

Ujjain : Ujjain’s chief medical and health officer Dr VK Gupta, district vaccination officer Dr KC Parmar and other health officers were felicitated by Governor Anandiben Patel during a programme at Bhopal on Saturday. They were awarded for exemplary work in the field of pulse polio campaign.

Health minister Rustam Singh and senior officials of health department were also present on the occasion. A pneumococcal vaccine drive was also launched to mark the occasion of World Health Day.

The government has now launched the vaccination drive against pneumococcal disease since it has been noted that in children below five years of age, the biggest cause of death was from infectious diseases, with bacterial pneumonia being a primary killer disease, the main cause of which is pneumococus.

The risk of pneumonia may increase in children with weak resistance due to malnutrition or any other illness, environmental factors like pollution of air in homes, large crowds in the house and threat from smokers in the household.