Good Governance Day celebrated to mark Vajpayee’s b-day

Ujjain : Good Governance Day was celebrated on Saturday ahead of the birthday of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which falls on December 25. The day was celebrated in the entire district by various departments of the administration.

A programme was organised to mark Good Governance Day in Simhastha fair office, in which DIG Rakesh Gupta, municipal commissioner Ashish Singh, additional commissioner Ashok Kumar Bhargava, superintendent of police MS Verma, additional collector Narendra Suryavanshi and joint collector SS Rawat were present. The speakers expressed their views and remembered Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his contributions to nation building. On this occasion, Bhargava said, “As an employee if we discharge our duty with dedication and transparency this will be an example of good governance.” He also said that positivity was an important factor for providing good governance. Gupta said, “To provide good governance we ought to be determined to serve the public.” He said good governance was making the best use of the available resources in public interest. Verma described good governance as giving one’s best during discharging one’s duties with positivity and honesty. On this occasion, Gupta administered oath to all the officers for good governance.

Vajpayee’s birthday was also celebrated by Ujjain Municipal Corporation. On this occasion, mayor Meena Jonwal took an oath with the officials, employees and members of MIC to provide good governance to the public. Municipal commissioner Ashish Singh, alderman Dulichand Prajapat etc also present. PRO Raees Nizai conducted the programme.

Good Governance Day was also celebrated at Police Control Room. On this occasion, SP MS Verma took an oath with ASP Rajesh Singh, ASP (Traffic), Vinayak Verma, all the TIs and police staff. On this occasion, Singh remembered Vajpayee and also defined good governance as service to the citizens with full dedication. Verma described good governance as discharging duty with honesty, responsibility, dedication and positivity.

The day was also celebrated at the office of Ujjain Development Authority (UDA). On this occasion, UDA chairman Jagdish Agrawal vowed to provide good governance to the people. Agrawal defined Vajpayee’s phase as a golden era of post British rule. Under Vajpayee’s tenure India became an atomic power, he added.

Similarly, Chimnaganj Krishi Upaj Mandi also celebrated the day. On this occasion Bhadur Singh Bormundla took oath for providing good governance with members of board of directors of the Mandi. Shobharam Malviya, Kanhaiyalal Meena, Gajendra Mehta and Deepak Shrivastava were present in the programme.