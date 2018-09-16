Ganesha festival celebrations continue with zeal, fervor

Ujjain : On the third day of Ganeshaotsav celebrations in city’s Samajik Nyaya Parishar’s children showcased their art of Mallakhamba.

Sports and youth welfare department and Vikramaditya Mallakhamba Academy jointly organised a programme in which 100 Children made a pyramid during Mallakhamba presentation and enthralled the audience.

Bagwan Bapu, MP Chintamani Malviya, UDA chairman Jagdish Agrawal, Bar Association head Pramod Choubey, Shaifali Rao, Om Jain, Om Sarwan, Pranav Garg and Kamal Singh Anjana were present in the programme and also performed the pooja and aarti of the lord Ganesha on the occasion.

Similarly, Maharashtra Samaj Ujjaini Ganeshotsav Samiti had organised late keshav Bahrgava Smriti SaReGaMaPa programme at community Hall. Dr Meena Moghe, Sadhana jejurikar, Dr Ibrahim Ali along with community president Subhash Amrutfule, Manoj Karlekar were inaugurated the event. Publicity in charge Swapnil Deshpandey informed that community members participated in large number. Stuti Bhagwat, Arpit Alekar, Sachin Tambe, Neellohit Palshikar and Nimisha Dharkar performed and clinch the awards in the programme. Atul Mazumdar and Madhavi Mazumdar anchored the programme.

Siddhi Vinayak Mahila Mandal presented 56 bhog to lord Ganesha at VD cloth market. All women wore yellow saree on the occasion. Tabuja Goyal presented Ganesha-Vandana and later members participated in fancy dress competition. Minal Agrawal, Krishna Khandelwal, Dwarika Khandelwal, Snehlata Sogani, Tannuja Goyal, Indu Jain and several other community members participated in the event.

71st Ganeshaotsav celebrations began in Achyutanand Jivajirao Vyayamshala, Bhagsipura with the placement of Ganesha idol in the premises. Ganeshaotsav Samiti convenor Vinod Chourasiya and president Yashwant Gumaste informed that Amranath cave and manohari cave have especially made for lord Ganesha in which his earthen made idol is placed by the members.

During the 10 days celebrations several competitions will be organised for children. Ramchandra Solpankhi, Ajay Vipat, Gopal Vyas, Mahendra jain, Ravindra Pendarkar, Ajay Bokade were present during celebration programme.

Several social, cultural and helath related programme is being organised across the city. In Samajik Nyay Parisar a grand Ganesha festival is going on and along with that Gurunanak Swasthaya Seva will be organising free health check-up camp on Sunday from 7 pm to 9 pm. Ayurveda specialist Dr Ram Arora, Dr Devendra Tyagi, Dr Yogendra Tiwari, Dr Surendra Kaur will provide their services in the camp.