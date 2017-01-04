Funeral to be held today – World War veteran passes away

Ujjain: World War II war veteran and brilliant officer of Indian Air Force PV Devshikhamani died on December 30, in the city. He was 92 years old after retirement from Air Force in 1960 from the post of Warrant Officer, he was in Ujjain.

His son Dr Melkisdek said the cremation of his father would be performed on Wednesday at Shastrinagar Crematory after the arrival of his eldest son Abnejer. PV Devshikhamani was born on September 12, 1925 at Anantpur (Andhra Pradesh). He took part in Second World War in 1939-44 as a warrant officer. He came to the city to spread the message of Lord Jesus in 1960 and got settled here for doing social work.

During his service tenure he was facilitated many times with many medals. He was blessed with five issues and most of them are abroad at present. His son Melkisdek is a scientist and was living with him. The administration showed its ignorance in this regard. Collector Sanket Bhondve and District Soldiers’ Welfare Officer Manoj Garg expressed their unawareness in this regard.