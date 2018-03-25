Funeral procession of Badrinarayan Patidar held

Ujjain : The funeral procession of famous social worker and founder of Badrinarayan Lakshminarayan Patidar firm and Patidar Hospital, Seth Badrinarayan Patidar was taken out on Saturday at 11 am from his house in Arjun Nagar Udyayan Marg.

The funeral procession of Patidar, 90, who died on Friday was attended by a large number of community people and businessmen of the city. Patidar was an active social worker and worked for uplifting his community while serving as patidar, president of Dharmshala Kushalpura and treasurer of Malwa Kulmi Shriram Mandir Nyas Hanumangarhi treasurer. He also led a fund collection campaign for establishing social and educational institutes and conducting mass marriages.