Farmers get poor rate for potatoes, onions due to bumper crop

Ujjain : Farmers are shocked due to unprecedented decline in the rates of potatoes and onions in Chimanganj Krishi Upaj Mandi as purchasers are not available for these crops in the mandi.

The situation has so worsened that people are buying them at the rate of Rs 0.50 per kilogram. Retailer vegetable vendors are purchasing at rate of Rs 10 per 50 kg potatoes from the farmers. Farmers having crops of onions are facing the same situation. They are not getting any purchaser at even Rs 2 per kg. Analysts are blaming demonetisation and bumper cropping as responsible for this situation.