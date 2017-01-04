Exchange of thoughts enables refinement of social services: Sohoney

Ujjain: RSS regional head Ashok Sohoney said get-together and exchange of thoughts between like-minded organisations helped better understanding of the things and refinement in approach to social services.

Sohoney was addressing the inaugural function of office of Seva Sangam Malwa-2017 at Seva Bharati Hall, Sardarpura, here on Tuesday. Senior RSS functionaries Laxmanrao Navathe and Parag Abhyankar also graced the occasion, which was presided over by Seva Bharati local unit chief Rajesh Patidar.

Seva Sangam convener Om Jain said the event was organised every fifth year and this time it would be organised on January 23, 24 and 25 at Mahakal Bhakt Niwas. Shrikant, Swapnil Kulkarni, Roop Sing Nagar, Prakash Chittoda etc were present. Mukesh Disawal conducted the programme and Ritesh Soni proposed the vote of thanks.

