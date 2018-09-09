Encroachments removed from Mahananda Nagar Park

Ujjain : Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) removed encroachments from its garden in Mahananda Nagar on Saturday following registration of complaint on CM Helpline. During the drive, encroachers were persuaded to give up protest by officers. According to UDA officials, initially corporator Beenu Kushwah opposed the drive but after realising the seriousness of the issue pacified the encroachers. He also sought time from the UDA so that encroachers could move out. Kushwah assured UDA officials that encroachment from park land would be removed within a week.

UDA chairman inspects Rajeev Gandhi Park

Ujjain Development Authority chairman Jagdish Agrawal and CEO Abhishek Dube inspected Rajeev Gandhi Park near ISKON temple on Saturday. The duo also inspected e-library where computer systems are to be installed. It is said that literature, information and updates will be made available to enable people utilise the library. According to UDA officials, it is an international-level project where anyone can seek information online. During the inspection, the CEO and the chairman gave necessary instructions to officials. Executive engineer KC Patidar and other staffers were also present with the chairman during inspection.