Dr Suresh Chandra Upadhyay: A messiah for addicts 

Ujjain : Drug abuse and addiction has become scourge for our society as it is eating into our youth and future generations. There are many stories of drug addicts dying a painful death leaving behind their family completely shattered. However, good samaritan, Dr. Suresh Chandra Upadhayay, has been waging a war against addiction and abuse of illicit drugs for past 15 years. We caught up with him recently in the wake of ‘International day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking’ which was celebrated on 26th June 2018.

Giving wonderful insights about his journey against the rampant usage of drugs and illicit trafficking Upadhyay said figuratively “Decades ago, a deadly bomb of drug abuse and addiction has exploded in our country. Its devastating effects have seeped into every strata of our society rendering our innocent youth impotent and powerless. In fact, even today the explosion continues to spread further and deeper into our country.” He further added, “In order to fight off this menace, 15 years ago we started “Jagrati Nasha Mukti Kendra”, a rehabilitation centre with the help of the government. It’s a 15-bed hospital located at Maksi road, for drug addicts. Here, we offer sustained treatment and counseling sessions to those taking opium, hashish, heroin, brown sugar and ganja.”

Enquiring further into the causes which leads younger generation to become addictive of illicit drugs, the veteran physician said, “At very basic level this happens because the person concerned feels desperate need to deal with stress, to get a momentary high or to just ‘fit in’ with his or her peers, as happens in the case of youngsters. At broad level, its presence and at times its glorification in popular media such as television series and films. Quite often it so happens that doing drugs is romanticized and some fictional positive aspects of the same are shown. Thus it becomes a thrilling and seductive affair for youngsters who can be misguided because of their relative lack of experience in life. Another reason of doing drugs is curiosity, just to know how it feels like.”

Sharing the ill-effects of drug abuse, Dr Upadhyay elaborated, “The most major impact of drug abuse is on the brain which consequentially affects every other aspect of life of a person addicted to drugs. Drugs are primary chemicals that affect the communication system of the human brain. They disturb the ways in which nerve cells send process and receive information. There are couples of ways in which drug achieves this-they copy the natural chemical messengers of human brain and they over-stimulate the brain’s reward circuit. Drugs such as heroin and marijuana are structured in the same way as neurotransmitters. These are supposed to be produced naturally by brain but some drugs activate the nerve cells and they release extraordinary large amount of neurotransmitters. This leads to the disruption of normal functioning of brain and the user behaves strangely.”

Emphasizing over the sustained treatment and 100 percent curability of any drug addict, he said, “Sustained treatment is the only option for people who have already gone down the road of drug abuse and are highly into it. The treatment varies according to the kind of drug one takes. It is said that the best treatments normally emphasizes on phenomena related to the individual’s life. This area includes such as medical, psychological and work-related needs as well as issues in relationships with other people in person’s life. The treatment sessions combine medication and behavioural therapy so that the victim of the drug abuse gradually stops feeling urge to do drugs. These programmes also impart the skills and capabilities required in order to say no to drugs in future which is highly critical for a complete cure.”

Making a fervent appeal to government Dr Upadhyay said, “Many a times we have registered our protest with government regarding easy accessibility of such drugs and open selling of these items by drug peddlers unfortunately every successive government has turned a blind eye over it. I know it would incur losses to coffers but it is much better than ruining our younger generations.”