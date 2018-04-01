Double dose of humour on International Fools Day

Ujjain : Rsidents here and others will get a double dose of humorous extravaganza on the occasion of International Fools Day. The 48th edition of Akil Bhartiya Tepa Sammelan will be held like previous year at Kalidas Academy at 8 pm.

This year’s theme of Tepa Sammelan will be ‘Ghotala dot com’. A maiden programme of ‘Jugaad’ will also be held this year at Chamunda Mata square at 8 pm. The theme of this Jugaad programme, organised by Swarnim Bharat Manch, will be service of cow. While one programme will be held in new city, the other will be held in the old city.

In a press conference, Akil Bhartiya Tepa Sammelan president Shiv Sharma and Om Amarnath informed that comedy actor Vrajesh Hirjee and famous Kabirpanthi singer Padmshri Prahlad Tipania will also give performances. The guests of the sammelan will be film director-producer Aalok Gupta, UltraTech North zone branding head Janardan Sharma, MLA Mohan Yadav, MLA Anil Ferozia, collector Sanket Bhondve, SP Sachin Atulkar, Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Dr Vijay Kumar J, BJP urban unit president Iqbal Singh Gandhi, state Congress secretary Chetan Yadav, Congress leader Yogesh Sharma and Dr PN Tejankar. Former Member of Parliament Sajjan Singh Verma will preside over the programme.

Poets Pradeep Chaube of Gwalior, Rajendra Aalsi of Itarsi, Pawan Agri of Agra, Janardan Sharma of New Delhi, Kuldeep Rangeela of Dewas and Namrita Namita of Bhopal will regale audience with their wit and humour on the current topics.

In a press conference, programme coordinator Dinesh Sharma informed that along with humorous satire, Jugaad programme was being organised to motivate the talented young people who make every task successful with their determination, understanding and new techniques. Sharma said that through this programme, the youth will be strengthened towards their skill. This programme will also address the serious issue of ‘gau seva’, he added.

An akhil Bhartiya hasya kavi sammelan dedicated to ‘gaumata’ will also be organised. The main attraction of this will be national poet Abdul Gaffar. Member of Parliament Prof Chintamani Malviya will preside over the programme. Chief guest will be energy minister Paras Jain and special guests will be collector Sanket Bhondve, SP Sachin Atulkar, Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj state president Pushpendra Mishra, zila panchayat vice president Bharat Porwal and social worker Gopal Maheshwari.

In the kavi sammelan, poets Kaushal Saxena, Rakesh Verma, Jalal Maykas, Saloni Rana, Sanjay Khatri, Sunil Samaiiya, Sabiha Asar and Narendra Nakhetri will recite poems in Malwi dialect. In the press conference, Motilal Shrivastava, Sanjay Saxena, Shakeeb Qureshi, Nandini Joshi, Abhay Narwariya, Monu Pathak and Sonu Jaiswal were present.