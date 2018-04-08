Corporator stands up for residents affected by road widening

Ujjain : The Corporator handed over a compensation demand letter duly signed by affected residents to the municipal commissioner on Saturday.

Corporator Maya Trivedi handed over a compensation letter on behalf of residents affected by the widening from KD Gate to Imli Tiraha and Kartik Chowk area. Corporator Trivedi demanded UMC commissioner Vijay Kumar to hear out affected residents and bring about a solution to their problems. The corporator informed that affected people were heard by the commissioner. Advocate Dharmendra Sharma, Puspendra Chavada, Anand Pancholi and Siraj Khan were present.