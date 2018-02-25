Cooperative workers perform ‘Sadbuddhi yagya’

Ujjain :On the third day of the indefinite strike of workers of the Madhya Pradesh Cooperative Society Federation (MPCSF) on Saturday, the workers performed a ‘Sadbuddhi yagya’ and prayed to the Almighty to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan the wisdom to fulfill their demands.

MPCSF district president KPS Jhala, district secretary Kamal Singh Rajawat, Anwar Patel, Ashok Singh, Vinod Sharma, Arjun Singh Shaktawat and several other workers gave offerings at the ‘yagya’. Jhala informed that the workers were striking for four demands which included district cadre, pay scale, transfer orders, allowing a cooperative seller to run two government fair price shops, computer operators to be considered as clerical class and immediate ban on the order of opening DMR accounts in District Central Cooperative Bank branches.