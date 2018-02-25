Contractual health workers eat half chapati in protest

Ujjain : Contractual health workers who went on a strike demanding permanent jobs and reinstatement of expelled workers, cooked food at the place of strike on Saturday, and ate half ‘chapatis’ as a mark of protest.

These workers have been striking at Samajik Nyay Parisar for the past five days. The union’s district president Ashwin Pandya said the half ‘chapati’ symbolized the fact that even after several years of service, contractual workers could not afford food even now, as they did not have permanent jobs.

He further informed that on Sunday, all contractual workers would stage a ‘Jal Satyagrah’ for two hours on Ram Ghat at 11 am. He further said that the strike would continue till demands are fulfilled.