Contaminated water supply continues

Ujjain : Major concerns have risen over receding water levels at the Gambhir dam which supplies potable water to the entire city. The PHE is not only compelled to resort to supplies from the Gaughat filtration plant at Kshipra but also faced with the problem of supplying polluted water from the river.

Serious health problems could occur, stemming out of the usage of contaminated water from Kanha river, which carries water of drainages from Indore and polluted industrial water from Dewas and joins the Kshipra river contaminating it entirely.

The same water is being supplied by the PHE to the entire city. According to information Gaughat dam is filled with malodorous water of the Kanha River which can be supplied to the city for 30 days, while Gambhir dam has water for just seven days for the city at present.

Ever since the PHE department started supply of water rom the Gaughat dam, residents of the city are continuously complaining of supply of yellow and stinking water.

Executive engineer of PHE, RK Shrivastava plainly stated that water was being filtered carefully before it is to the people of the city.

Doctors stated off records, that the water being supplied was not safe to use but boiled water could be used to drink.

Filth at river banks

The water of Kshipra is a matter of grave concern to devotees who come from across the country to bathe in the holy river. Filth is spread on the banks of the Kshipra at Bhairavgarh , Ramghat ,Siddhanath and Gaughat. Social worker, Bakirali Rangwal, following a complaint of muddy smelling water in Mohammadpura Bhakhal, visited Raghoupipliya with Municipal commissioner Ashish Singh at the point where Kanha river joins the river Kshipra. Rangwala said the commissioner had assured supply of filtered water in the area.

Residents of Begumbag colony warn of ‘chakkajam’

Residents of Begumbag colony received dirty and muddy drinking water on Friday and Saturday. The organising secretary, district Congress committee, Mohammad Haneef Ansari said apart from Begumbag, dirty water was being supplied in Indira Nagar and Jabaran colony. He further warned the administration to hold a‘chakkajam’ if conditions worsen.