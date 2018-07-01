Construction work worth Rs 7 cr to be done in mandi premises

Ujjain : Bhumi poojan was performed in Chimanganj Krishi Upaj Mandi on Saturday for construction work of over Rs 7 crore.

Union minister for social justice and empowerment Tharwarchand Gehlot was the chief guest of the programme. The minister addressing the programme, praised the board of the mandi committee for providing various facilities in the premise of mandi. Gehlot also praised the State government for its work to provide ease to farmers in selling their crops across the state. Construction work worth Rs 7 crore will be done in near future.

Energy minister Paras Jain presided over the programme. During the programme MLAs Mohan Yadav and Satish Malviya, District Central Cooperative Bank chairman Kishan Singh Bhatol and BJP district head Iqbal Singh Gandhi also addressed the farmers.

The welcome speech was delivered by Mandi Committee head Bahadur Singh Bormundla. Former MLA Tej Singh Senghav, Gopal Yadav, Virendra Kawadiry, Rahul Jaat, Ram Singh Jadoun and members of board of mandi committee were also present. The programme was conducted by ShobharamMalviya and gratitude was expressed by RaghunandanPatidar.