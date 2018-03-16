Ujjain: Congress targets BJP over Kshipra allocation in budget

Ujjain: Congress party has come down heavily on the budget for the fiscal year 2018-19, passed by the members of the mayor-in-council recently. They criticized the BJP, for approving a Rs 2 crore budget for cleansing of the river Kshipra, once again.

Former Congress mayoral candidate Deepak Mehre said despite spending Rs 450 crore for the Narmada Kshipra link project, city dwellers were still waiting for waters of the Narmada, and due to water crisis potable water was being supplied in the city on alternate days .

He also raised the point that the government had squandered a lot of public money on Kanh river diversion project, but dirty water of river Kanh continued to pollute waters of river Kshipra. Mehre asked the MIC members how much fund was spent in the name of the Kshipra, and the status of remaining unused funds, as there was no change in the condition of the Kshipra.

He again raised a question about the proposed fund of Rs 5 crore for cleanliness of the city. Mehre also wanted know as to how a company black listed by Dewas Municipal Corporation was allotted the tender by Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC). Mehre also questioned stopping street plays through which health awareness should have been promoted in the city, for which a separate fund was also allotted in the previous budget.