Congress protests fake FIR against its leaders

Ujjain : The Congress accused BJP leaders of lodging a fake FIR against leader of opposition Rajendra Vashishtha and other senior Congress leaders and party corporators, in the BJP-led Ujjain Municipal Corporation.

On Saturday, former MP Premchand Guddu visited the damaged dam built on Kanh river, the point from where polluted water has been gushing out and contaminating the waters of the Kshipra. He told reporters that the Congress corporators had only demanded pure water for residents of the city and the mayor had retaliated by registering an FIR against the Congress leaders and their supporters.

Standing by the Congress leaders Guddu said agitations and ‘dharnas’ were democratic rights and weapons of public representatives to bring up issues related to public interest before the Government. He also said the corporators had not assembled at the mayor’s residence, but rather an office where the meeting of the members of MIC was being held. Guddu said if the fake FIR was not revoked, the Congress party would launch an agitation against the arbitrary behaviour of the BJP leaders and the party will also hold an ‘Ujjain bandh’. National leaders of the party will also join the agitation along with the local leaders of the party, he added.