Congress booth level training camp held

Ujjain : A Congress south assembly constituency organised a booth level training camp on Saturday at Pujari parisar, ChintamanJawasiya. Jawaharlal Nehru leadership institute trainer Ajay Katare imparted training to BLA, sector incharge, Bloc in charge, and booth committee members. Programme coordinator UmeshSingh Sengar informed that during the training,knowledge about how voting is done during election, voting machine sealing procedures, new procedures of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) were given to members. Manohar Bairagi, Rakesh Patel, Ajayshankar Tiwari, Sanjay Anjana and other senior party members were present.Umesh Singh Sengar gave the slogan ‘Mera Booth MeraGourav’ and asked members to unite for the congress .