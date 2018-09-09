Cong calls for Bharat Bandh on Monday

Ujjain : Congress party has called for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Monday in protest rising fuel prices and alleged scam in Rafale fighter deal. City Congress appealed to the citizens to support the peaceful bandh on Monday from 9 am to 2 pm.

City Congress Committee president Mahesh Soni asked the party workers to organise vehicle rally on Sunday evening to garner support for a peaceful bandh. He asked the block, mandal and sector heads to gather at Congress office, Kshirsagar at 6 pm for the rally.

Congress spokesperson Vivek Gupta said people very angry over rising fuel prices and corruption at high level. People are fed up with the BJP government at centre and state and the citizens will definitely show their anger in the upcoming elections, he said.

Corporator Maya Trivedi along with several workers organised rally in support of bandh and distributed pamphlets among the citizens and asked them to support the bandh. Block president Muzib Supari, Nilesh Sanghi, Satish Shukla, Vijay Barod, Sunil Choudhary, Abhishek Dewada were present.

In a similar event, acting members Vivek Yadav along with party members organised foot march from Dewasgate in support of their demands and call of peaceful bandh. Senior leader Arun Verma raised issue of rising inflation and oil and gas prices, government’s pro-industrialist policies and asked citizens to support bandh. Arun Bali, Jahid Hussain, Gautam Sharma, Ambar Mathur present during foot march.