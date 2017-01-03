Cold winds bring down temperature, thick fog reduces visibility in Ujjain

Ujjain: The city was enveloped in dense fog on Monday morning, which reduced visibility on the roads. Most vehicles had their headlights on.

Cold winds were blowing at 4-km/hour throughout the day which brought down the temperature. According to Government Jiwajirao Observatory, the maximum temperature recorded was 25.5 degree Celsius while the minimum was 9.0 degree Celsius. People were seen dressed in woollens.

Many trains were also reported late due to the heavy fog in the region. Okha-Gorakhpur train was cancelled on Monday while Ahmedabad-Patna Express was late by three hours, Narmada Express was late by 35 minutes and Jaipur-Bhopal Express was also reported late. Continued snowfall in northern India chilled the city and in near future the cold may rise further.