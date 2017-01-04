CM to address fulltime BJP workers ahead of Mission-2018

Ujjain: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan is scheduled to address the closing session of a two-day state-level training camp of 195 fulltime BJP workers ahead of ‘Mission-2018’, at Mahaveer Tapobhumi, here on Wednesday.

The CM will arrive at Datana airstrip here by plane from Bhopal at 10.45 am. During the short stay, he will meet the beneficiaries of ‘CM Child Heart Treatment Scheme’ and ‘Cocklier Implant Scheme’ and their parents at Police Community Hall. He will then proceed to Seoni at 12.30 pm by air. Meanwhile, collector, SP and other officials on Tuesday visited both these venues to ensure proper arrangements.