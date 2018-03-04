City mourns death of Brahmrishi Mouni Baba, funeral today

Ujjain : Brahmrishi Mouni Baba passed away early on Saturday at Pune following a prolonged illness. A pall of gloom descended on followers of the Baba as soon as the news of his death spread in the city.

He was under treatment at a hospital in Pune since December 9. Mounteerth Ashram spokesman Deepak Rajwani said the Baba, 90, had been observing silence for the past 80 years and had beenstruggling due to old age related ailments. On the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, he died following a sudden deterioration in his health. All followers of the Baba had been praying for his good health, but his sudden death has left a big vacuum in their lives, Rajwani added.

Rajwani said Mouni Baba had been very affectionate with his followers and used to meet them every Sunday and provide guidance to their problems. He informed that the mortal remains of the Baba will be kept for public viewing on Sunday from 8 am to 10 am at Mounteerth ashram, Gangaghat, at Mangalnath Road. The final rites will be performed at the same venue at 11am.

Advocated early sleeping and rising

Mouni Baba, who was supposed to be about 90 years-old, was a saint who never spoke but spread his teachings by writing on a slate. He came into the lime light due to regular visits of top political leaders like Arjun Singh, Uma Bharti, Amar Singh and others. Celebrities from varied fields, industrialists and businessmen have been frequent visitors to his Ashram for several years. Social worker and disciple, Ravi Prakash Langer recalled that the Baba strongly believed in sleeping and rising early, finishing his meditation, worship, etc, during ‘brahm muhurt’ every day. He had also established a Shiv Mandir on the premises of Mounteerth Ashram, where he used to perform ‘hawan-pujan.’ “Mouni Baba had established command over the ‘Gaytri mantra’ and always spread the message that failures could be overcome through continuous efforts,” Langer added.