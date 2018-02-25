Chaos at GPO for Aadhar registration

Ujjain: Despite the Government transferring Aadhar registration and modification centres to post-offices, people continue to face problems due to lack of facilities. Harsh Shukla, a social worker has brought this to the notice of officials concerned. He pointed out that in the city, Aadhar responsibilities were given to the GPO, six sub-post offices and six bank branches. However, full-fledged work could only be started at the GPO due to which, a lot of people go only to one point and face problems, he stated.

Shukla added that there was a shortage of workers and the password of just one worker was considered valid. As a result, people had to wait in long queues. Many people from rural and poor backgrounds also faced problems as the forms were in English. However, according to officials these complaints could not be considered now and Aadhar registration could not be done at all centers due to “connectivity” problems.