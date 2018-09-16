Bumper Draw organised in Krishi Upaj Mandi

Balram Jayanti

Ujjain : Bumper Draw was organised on the occasion of Balram Jayanti at Krishi Upaj Mandi on Saturday in which farmers and mandi members won several prizes.

Bahdaur Singh son of Antar Singh resident of village Gangedi won a 35 HP tractor in the bumper draw. Jagdish son of Badrilal won Rs 21000, Someshwar Sadaram and Hiralal Mangilal won prize of Rs 15000. Several other prizes were also distributed in the lucky draw.

Energy minister Paras Jain expressed his views and said farmers and soldiers are the two key segment of the society. Soldiers sacrifices their life in protecting us on boarders and farmers put their sweet and blood to grow crops for us. We should show our utmost respect for these two communities. He also assured the farmers that state government will register each and every farmer of state in minimum support price, farmer welfare scheme, bhavantar bhugtan yojana and purashkar yojana.

Member of parliament Chintamani Malviya said incumbent government has benefited the farmers most as compared to previous governments. Mandi president Bahadur Singh Bormundala informed about the farmer welfare works performed by mandi over the years. Farmer awareness session was also held in which horticulture department officers Subhash Shrivastava, Dr koushsik, CL Dewda, BS Argal and other members highlighted the schemes for the support of farmers.

Pharmacy council president Om Jain, former MLA Lal Singh Ranawat, BJP leader Iqbal Singh Gandhi, Kishore Sharma, Sheru Patel, Vikram Singh Patel, Raghunandan Patidar, Bhanwar Patidar along with farmers were present in the event. Shobharam Malviya anchored the programme and Rajesh Goyal proposed the vote of thanks.