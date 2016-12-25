Brahmin community to celebrate birth anniv of Mahamana, Vajpayee

Ujjain : Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Community will celebrate its 36th foundation day as well as the birth anniversary of Pt Madan Mohan Malviya at Ganga Garden on Sunday at 6 pm.

The birthday of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee will also be celebrated. President of Brahmin community Pt Surendra Chaturvedi said 30 Brahmins would be felicitated in the programme for their contribution in education, arts, social activities, literature, astrology, journalism and administration. On this occasion Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-president Pradeep Pande will be awarded with ‘Mahamana Alankaran’. Chief guest of the programme will be chairman of Forest Development Corporation Guruprasad Sharma.

President of MP Employees’ Union Ramesh Chandra Sharma, Umesh Sharma and leader of opposition Rajendra Vashishtha will be special guests of the programme. It will be presided over by vice-president of MP Ekata Parishad, Ramesh Chandra Sharma.