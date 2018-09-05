Ujjain: Karni Sena set BJP MP Chitamani Malviya’s effigy on fire

Ujjain: Irked over the controversial video of BJP MP Chitamani Malviya’s- members of general castes protested under the aegis of SAPAKS while members of Karni Sena set his effigy on fire after his statement over Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe atrocities Act made during a party programme triggered a row.

Video shows Malvilya alleging that the collegium system of appointment of judges of the apex court is biased. It also shows him saying that general quota’s judges were giving anti dalit verdicts. He also said that from northern seat and southern seat of the city candidates of scheduled castes should be elected to continue reservation system in the state.He added that BJP led central government is taking appropriate action to preserve the right of people of SC and ST community.

He also told that no one can stop reservation system, in his video. Samanya pichhda avam alpsankhyakh varg samaj (SAPAKS) district head Dr Nirdosh Pathak and other members handed over memorandum addressed to the President of India to mark protest against the controversial statement of MP Chintamani Malviya.

Dr Pathak told that Malviya has raised question on the India judiciary system for his political benefit and to spark controversy. He also said that racial comments made by a public representative is an irresponsible act and very unfortunate. Pathak demanded that Malviya be dismissed. He told that a case of contempt of court should be registered against the MP.

He added that a copy of the memorandum will also be sent to the chief justice of India. Divisional coordinatior Ashok Dubey, Ajendra Trivedi, Dr Piyush Pandy, Ghanshyam Saxena, Pranav Garg, Yeshwant Agnihotri, Brijesh Sharma, Chintan Mehta and Rajendra Shukla and other members of the organisation were present during the submission of memo.