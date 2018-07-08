Beneficiaries distribute benefits during ‘Shehari Vikas Parv’

Ujjain :In tune with the other municipal corporations of the State, Ujjain municipal corporation celebrated ‘Shehari Vikas Parv’(city development festival), according to directions given by the State government on Saturday at Kalidas Academy.

On this occasion various beneficiaries were distributed benefits under different government schemes and many development works were dedicated to the public. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said ‘The government is distributing the first instalment to 88 beneficiaries of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and also handed over constructed homes to beneficiaries at the same time.’ The commissioner also informed that many illegal colonies were being legalized, so that citizens would get basic facilities provided by Municipal Corporation.

Commissioner Pal also congratulated the beneficiaries and assured to provide all the amenities by the UMC. UMC speaker Sonu Gehlot also addressed the people and appreciated the government’s efforts for uplift of the poor. Ujjain development authority president Jagdish Agrawal also addressed and highlighted the government’s effort to provide houses under PMAY scheme. MLA Mohan Yadav reiterated the determination of the government to provide basic needs to every needy person in his address. Mayor Meena Jonwal appreciated the public representatives along with the government on this occasions for implementation the government schemes.

During the programme CM ShivrajsinghChouhan’s speech was aired and heard by many people present there in the programme. Mayor in council members Kalawati Yadav, YogeshwariRathore, RadheshyamVerman, DurgaChoudhary, MangilalKadel, GeetaChoudhary, Santosh Vyas, Vinita Sharma, RinkuBelani, Lila Verman, PremlataBandwal, DulichandPrajapat and concerned officials and employees were present.

Municipal commissioner inspects vegetable market

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal visited Maksi Road located vegetable market and instructed the vendors to conduct their business from allocated places. She also advised not to spread filthiness in the market and not to sell stale vegetables. She instructed the officials to take strict action against offenders.