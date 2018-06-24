Bakirali Rangwala: A crusader for the cause of oppressed and persecuted

Ujjain : Only a handful of people work selflessly and incessantly for the society and the country. They can go to any length to ensure justice to the most persecuted and oppressed lot. Bakirali Rangwala is literally living up to this reputation. He has been filing PIL (public interest litigation), for the cause of bereaved, downtrodden, helpless and needy for the last 27 years. Free Press got in touch with him and got him to shed light on his humane and benign work.

Baring the guiding force behind his true calling, Rangwala said, “It all got started with a queer incident. I was a teacher at a school. While discharging my duties there, I applied for a gas agency. However, owing to nefarious nexus between politicians and their puppets, my application was rejected. It did not deter me. With help from my friends and a few acquaintances, I challenged the move in court through a PIL. We triumphed. It restored and even strengthened my faith in our judicial system.”

Lauding judicial system and urging people not to see judicial proceedings with jaundiced eyes, Rangwala said, “Many of our countrymen have little or no faith in our honourable courts but I would like to reaffirm that in this temple, one can be assured of justice. Before my very eyes, I have seen high and mighty being brought to their knees.” He admitted, “Yes, I agree process of delivery of justice is bit tardy but eventually perpetrators are brought to justice.”

Throwing more insights on such cases Rangwala cited many precedents where he with the patronage of esteemed courts ensured justice to hapless victims. Sharing one such incident Rangwala said, “I filed a PIL for a deaf and mute girl who got electrocuted while playing on her terrace. She accidentally touched high tension wires passing over her house. She was burnt badly and doctors advised amputation of her hands. However her family did not have the money. They went around asking for help from many MLAs, councillors and bureaucrats but in vain.

Then they approached me and I filed a PIL. Subsequently honourable court directed the authority concerned to release ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh to them, he added.

Unfolding issues pertaining to society and public he said, “We filed many PILs regarding public concerns such as illegal use of yellow and red beacon by politicians, arbitrary pay increase by UMC (Ujjain Municipal Corporation) for elected representatives, free allotment of electricity connection to public, erroneous tax collection system at highways of Madhya Pradesh and last but not the least, the most important PIL that we have filed and fought for Ujjain’s lifeline ‘Mokshdayani Kshipra’ for mixing of filthy nullahs and effluent filled Khan river.”

Sharing the poor state of affairs and pointing out loop holes, Rangwala said, “The collusion between politicians, bureaucrats and mafias runs so deep that any layman or ordinary person can be denied justice. I would like to urge people not to give up and bow before such people as it only emboldens their confidence and they are tempted to do such heinous acts more often.”

Asking whether he feels threatened for waging a lone battle for tens of hundreds of people, he said laughingly, “To be very honest, I don’t feel threatened at all as it’s god’s will and I am just honouring his command. Every day, I go about my business wearing shroud as I think any day could be the last day of my life. Above all I feel ultimately one day everyone has to die. So, why to worry?”