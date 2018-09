Arvind Trivedi wins Shabd Kala Sadhak award

Shabd Pravah Sahity Samman announced

Ujjain : Shabd Pravah Sahityik and Sanskritik Manch Ujjain announced its national-level awards for writers for the year 2018. The organisation has felicitated over 300 writers during last 9 years.

The jury has nominated Arvind Trivedi ‘Sanan’ for Shabd Kala Sadhak award, theatre artiste Sharad Sharma for Samaj Seva Samman, Rajaeev Pahava for Saraswatisingh Smruti Samman, and editor of magazine ‘Devputra’ Dr Vikas Dave, Maya Malvedra Badeka have been nominated for Shabd Pravah samman while Swapnil Sharma and Kamal Chopada have been selected for Didiyashri Laghukatha Samman.

Books ‘Safar Sanghrshon Ka’ authored by Karulal Jamda, ‘Ek Louhar Ki’ authored by Ghanshyam Maithil, and ‘Anghuthachhap Hastkashar’ authored by Dr Ravi Sharma have been nominated for the first prize. Some other books have also been nominated for awards. Organising committee head Sandeep Srijan informed that all prizes will be distributed during ninth annual function on September 30.

Sandeep Srijan bags Sahityodya Samman Noted writer of city Sandeep Srijan has bagged the ‘Umaravdevidheen Sahityodya Samman’, informed Dr Rajesh Rawal of Shabd Pravah Sahityik and Samajik Manch.