Ujjain : Sindhu Jagrat Society will celebrate Amrut festival to follow long cherished Indian tradition of honouring elders. Senior citizens will be honoured on Sunday afternoon at Tarantal Parisar. Elders above the age of 75 years will be welcomed by shawl, shreefal and memento. According to media in-charge Deepak Rajwani, the programme will be organised under the leadership of guardian Shiva Kotwani and in presidency of Ramesh Samdani.