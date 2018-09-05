Amit Shah to tour Ujjain division on September 12

Ujjain: Divisional meeting was organised by Bharatiya Janata Party to discuss preparations for national president Amit Shah’s scheduled visit on September 12. Media in-charge Sachin saxena said that meeting was organised at Swaminarayan Mandir near Shani temple in which national vice-president Prabhat Jha, Vijesh Lunawat, Usha Thakur, divisional organisation secretary Pradeep Joshi, Paras Jain, Vivek Joshi and other party members were present.

BJP state organisation secretary Suhas Bhagat addressed the meeting and said that Amit Shah would also take part in divisional parent-convenor meeting scheduled on September 12. BJP has prepared strong team for upcoming election. Booth in-charge along with his team has been given specific responsibilities. Similarly up to the higher hierarchy job responsibilities has been conferred specifically. It is the responsibility of top notch to provide direction to front line party members so that they can rightly perform their tasks, he added.

Prabhat Jha pointed out that organisation’s effectiveness can only be tested twice during peace and war time. Currently we are in a war zone. Party members should show utmost faith in party and perform with full capacity. He said that this will be the second visit of national president within two months. Amit Shah will address mass Farmer rally at Jawara during his visit. Jha said that public representatives and organisation members were given responsibilities regarding arrangements for Shah visit. Suresh Giri anchored the meeting and Usha Thakur proposed the vote of thanks.