Air quality monitoring machines installed in Mahakaleshwar Temple

Ujjain : Following the instructions of the collector and Mahakaleshwar Prabandh Samiti president Manish Singh, the pollution control division has installed ambient air quality monitoring machines at two places to collect data of air quality in the ‘garbhgrah’ of the Mahakaleshwar temple. Withthese machines concentration of particles will be measured during the time of Bhasma-aarti. Monitoring will be done for 24 hours, following which a report will be submitted to the collector.

Pollution control division’s scientist Prateek Khare informed that with the help of first machine 2.5 micronsof particle concentration in air will be monitored, while the second machine will collect data of 10 microns concentration in the air.Machines have been installed for 24 hours and the air quality during various activities including Bhasma-aarti will be measured, after whichan average of 24 hours data will be taken. In temple premises air quality monitoring equipments worth 70 lakh was already installed to monitor particle concentration, sulphur oxides and Nitrogen oxides compounds. A digital display was also attached with the equipment to measure the current situation of air quality, he added.