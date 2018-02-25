74 students selected in GDC career fair

Ujjain : A career fair was organised at Government Girls Postgraduate Degree College on February 23 and February 24. Seventy four students have been selected out of 156 students by different companies and 8 self employment organizations, during the fair. The fair was inaugurated by MLA Mohan Yadav on Friday.

Career fair in charge, Dr Bharti Shrivastava, Dr Namita Jain and Dr Archana Mehra informed that on the concluding ceremony of the fair public participation committee chairman, Sheel Lashkari addressed the students and said, “career fairs provide opportunities for seeking jobs in various companies on a single platform.”.The concluding ceremony was presided over by the acting principal Dr Nikhil Joshi, Dr Shrivastava added.