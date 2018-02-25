5-day training prog organised at Kalyanpura

Ujjain : A 5 day training programme ‘value addition of vegetables and fruits through processing’ was organised jointly at Kalyanpura by ‘Krishi Vigyan Kendra’ and child and woman development department jointly.

During the programme senior scientist Dr RP Sharma taught villagers how to earn money by processing of vegetables and fruits. The child and woman development programme director VL Pasi explained the significance of personal hygiene to lead a healthy life, during his address to villagers. Scientist Dr Rekha Tiwari explained methods of processing of fruits and vegetables without damaging the nutrients, in her speech while Dr DS Tomar threw light on various facets of farming for women empowerment. Dr SK Koushik also addressed villagers and inspired women on financial independence. The programme was conducted by Hansraj Jatav and vote of thanks was extended by Rajeev Gupta.