2 accidents reported, Ujjain Municipal Corporation reluctant

Ujjain: Citizen seemed to be wondering what Ujjain municipal corporation (UMC) is waiting for, as two accidents due to stray cattle in two consecutive days were reported in the city and no action has been taken by the UMC to stop the menace.

After the 60-year-old man Satyanarayn was injured by a bull when he was on his way on Saturday, one more accident took place on Sunday, as Arun (30), resident of Makodia Aam, was hit by a stray bull in front of Madhavnagar control room.

According to the eye witness of the awkward incident, Arun was on his way on bike when the bull suddenly hit him. Arun fell off the bike injuring his legs and the bike was damaged in the incident. Passerby rushed him to the Madhav Nagar hospital.