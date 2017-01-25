#UPElection2017
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Tamil Nadu falls victim to leadership vacuum
It is a measure of the vacuum that late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa has left behind with her…
Hasten probe against former CBI director
The Supreme Court’s direction to the CBI to probe the agency’s former director Ranjit Sinha on allegations that he tried…
BJP at its game of communal polarisation in UP
IN a three-cornered contest, the BJP might well be pushed to the wall with the minority Muslim vote ranged against…
Rewarding dal badal devalues party loyalty
DNA as a criteria for getting a party ticket is offensive to party workers, particularly those who joined the RSS…
Priyanka Gandhi is testing the waters
Credit for the Congress party’s clinching of seat-sharing deal with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh is being…