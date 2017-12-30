NewYear2018

JUST ARRIVED
- Lucknow: 51 girls kept hostage in madrasa and sexually assaulted; manager held
- Novak Djokovic withdraws from Qatar Open with elbow injury
- Investment in electronic manufacturing sees 27% hike in 2017
- Anupam Kher wraps schedule for 511th film
- Ashes 2017-18: England’s character to get face-saving Test win, says Joe Root
Pakistan’s army: A stumbling block
It is a manifestation of the mutual distrust and acrimony that exists between India and Pakistan that a move that…
Clearing cobwebs in Muslim divorce practices
For a party that has been virtually devoid of Muslim voter support and has revelled in polarising Hindu voters in…
Hoping for a pro-people economy in 2018
The twin problems facing our agricultural sector are decline in prices and overuse of irrigation. The challenge in the New…
Theological misinterpretation of minorities
FOR someone with strong religious beliefs, anything preached by another is a theological misrepresentation. No Christmas carols were sung this…
Stalemate ends, but Rahul shows bad faith
It was totally unacceptable that Rahul Gandhi should seek to score brownie points over a mutual understanding reached between the…