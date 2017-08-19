LakmeFashionWeek2017

JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
India’s oil import from US a worthy move
It is happy augury that $100 million worth of American crude oil is all set to leave for India from…
TMC civic polls sweep shows Mamata’s hold
The landslide win of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the civic elections in West Bengal is a clear pointer that there…
Three years of Modi government goes in vain
While assuming the command of the country as Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi had promised MPs of his party that…
Consequences of past is inevitable
Like Narendra Modi over gau rakshaks and lynchings, Donald Trump said too little too late over rampaging white supremacists in…
Probe panel ascribes deaths to oxygen shortage
The probe panel which was appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government to go into the deaths of over 60 children…