T in Trump stands for trouble President Donald Trump, playing the proverbial bull in the global China shop, has risked Middle East peace and the security…

Let us not devalue the role of PIL Public Interest Litigations have now become an unpalatable word for the judiciary and the executive with Union Law Minister Ravi…

Clone versus original in Gujarat Assembly elections Apologies to comrade Karl Marx. In Gujarat, religion is the opium of BJP and Congress leaders, not the masses. As…

Ayodhya Mandir-Masjid case: Onus on Supreme Court, now Twenty-five years after the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya, there seems to be no end in sight to…