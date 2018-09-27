World Tourism Day 2018: Going Places Travel highs 2018

Nikita Chawla examines the new verticals and hottest trends in inbound and outbound tourism

As a country, we have taken to travelling and how! A robust and exponential growth is forecasted in the Travel and Tourism sector as more and more people have an inclination to see the wonders of the world and more. According to the annual report of the World Trade and Tourism Council, India’s total contribution of Travel & Tourism to GDP was Rs.15,239.6bn (USD234.0bn), 9.4% of GDP in 2017, and is pegged to rise by 7.5% in 2018. This is all set to rise by 6.9% pa to Rs.32,053.3bn (USD492.2bn), 9.9% of GDP in 2028.

So where are Indians going in 2018?

Cruises in Europe and adventure sports in the Pacific (Australia and New Zealand) have been the most happening things this year!

India is currently Australia’s fastest growing market for arrivals and spending, achieving a fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth. Arrivals from India to Australia grew by 19.6% for the year ended June 2018 with an influx of 335,100 visitors, compared to the same period last year, making India the 8th largest inbound market for Australia.

Steven Dixon, Tourism New Zealand’s Regional Manager-South and South-East Asia, said: “India continues to be a priority market for New Zealand. Not only are more Indians visiting New Zealand than ever before, Indian travellers are also the most adventurous and incredibly valuable to our industry as they stay in New Zealand for 13 days on average and enjoy approximately 20 tourism experiences during that time including bucket list experiences like skydiving, jet boating and scenic flights.”

Global luxury cruises

According to an Allied Market Research report, the global luxury travel market may garner up to $1,154 billion by 2022. Terms such as glamping and solo travelling have become part of everyday lingo and those operators not catering to this emerging new clientele are missing out on a lot. Says Mr. Hari Om of Cruise and Holidays, Delhi “Ten percent of my entire clientele visits the Mediterranean and Greek regions and there is an increase in bookings to Alaska as well. However after demonetisation, many Indians now prefer to cruise along South East Asia.”

What millennials want

Gen X and Y crave exclusive and customised experiences ranging from culinary tourism, adventure and wildlife tours and gravitating towards health and wellness travel packages.

A senior representative from Thomas Cook shed light on another trend that has taken over: “Although the older generation still prefer to travel in communities, millennials are no longer looking at clubbing countries together and prefer doing one at a time. They want to soak in the experience rather than go country hopping and when it comes to Europe, we have a clear winner: Netherlands!”

Placing India as its joint second fastest emerging market along with Brazil, Netherlands Board Tourism & Convention (NBTC) has witnessed splendid growth from the Indian market last year and wants to continue the momentum in 2018. Netherlands welcomed 1, 65,000 Indians in 2017 witnessing a 31% increase over 2017 and has set a target to clock 25% growth this year thereby reaching the figure of two lakh Indian arrivals. NBTC has already recorded over 67,000 visitors from India until May 2018. (1)

Recent trends

Other trends include solo travel and luxury travel to watch sports, world events etc and despite an upswing (MakeMyTrip saw over a 400% growth in tourism to Russia for the FIFA World Cup 2018 in June), there has been a palpable shift in the luxury segment. Says Pawan Kumar Gupta of PK travels, Chennai, “Since the dollar rates are going up, people prefer South East Asian countries. Conversely the strengthening dollar and Euro has made India an attractive destination for foreign tourists.”

Inbound Travel

Although outbound tourism has somewhat taken a hit, the market sentiments are bold and there is a confidence in the tourism industry regarding inbound tourists.

The investment in Indian Travel & Tourism was Rs.2,706.1bn in 2017 which is 6.3% of total investment (USD41.6bn). It should rise by 6.7% by the end of 2018, and rise by 6.7% pa over the next ten years to Rs.5,546.3bn (USD85.2bn) in 2028, 6.1% of total. The direct contribution of Travel & Tourism to GDP is expected to grow by 7.1% pa to Rs.12,677.9bn (3.9% of GDP) by 2028. According to Vishal Dev Commissioner-cum-Secretary – Tourism, Government of Odisha, “The government is working on long term plans to bring in strategic investment into the tourism sector with the participation of the private sector.”

Currently every state board in the country is making an effort to optimise this trend of inbound tourism and focusing on their own products in the travel events and fairs. For the first time only Indian states and products were showcased at the India Travel Mart that took place in Delhi on September 15.

For example, Bengaluru Airport is to have paperless biometric self-boarding technology to be future ready and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has just inaugurated a luxury tourist river cruise in Varanasi. The Tourism Ministry has shown interest in the Chinese market and the initiatives are said to take place to draw 14.4 lakh Chinese visitors into the country by 2020 (10% of the global pie).

Flying high

Meanwhile the airlines are working hard to realise this opportunity. SpiceJet is launching its operations for the un-served market of Pakyong (Gangtok) from October 4 that would provide air connectivity to the North-Eastern State of Sikkim. British Airways and Vistara have entered into a code-share agreement which will open up more routes between India and London. The agreement means that British Airways customers will now be able to visit 13 new destinations across the region, opening up cities such as Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Goa, Kolkata, Kochi, and Pune that have previously been more difficult to access from the UK.

(Carola Muller – van Rijn, Global Travel Trade Manager, NBTC Holland Marketing shared these statistics at the Holland Sales Mission 2018 organised in New Delhi recently.)