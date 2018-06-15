Offbeat Places To Visit in Leh Ladakh

The popularity of Leh Ladakh is increasing every day in the recent times. A nature lover’s delight, the hub of many adventure sports, landscapes in the best form, all these are merged in the best way in Leh Ladakh. People from all over the world visit Leh Ladakh to experience its grandeur and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the place deserves it all. There are plenty of places in Leh Ladakh that you can explore while you are on your trip, but to get through the best ones only, it is better that you book Leh Ladakh Tour packages.

Leh Ladakh is mainly famous for the lakes, monasteries, mountains, and valleys. Many of these places stay crowded with tourists, but is Leh Ladakh all about these places? Well, no! There stay plenty of such places that are beauty-personified but aren’t explored yet like other famous spots. So today, we will share those few places that are more beautiful than the usual tourist spots and can change your view of visiting Leh Ladakh.

Turtuk

Turtuk is a very small place with meager population located near the LOC. It is a hidden gem taking place in the Nubra Valley. It was the part of Balistan but was taken back after the war of 1971. The reason this town being hidden for a long time is that it was only opened to tourists visits in 2010. The entire place is magnificent. The greenery is accompanied with River Shyok everywhere. The view of the blue sky in the middle of the snow-capped mountain feels like an elaboration of a writer’s mind. This town is a must visit if you are done with exploring all the hypes tourist places in Leh Ladakh.

Chilling

Chilling is located in the Hemis National Park and is a small village set 66 km from Leh. Reaching to this village is nowhere less than an adventure trip. You have to take many short road trips to reach here. The village presents a picture-perfect background of the mountains and Zanskar River following the view. The place is also an important spot for trekkers and many start their trekking from here.

Hanle

A remote village in Changthang region, Hanle is secluded village located in the southernmost part of Ladakh. Those who always have craved to view the mightiest mountain in the world in a different way, this place will be their paradise. Along with the flawless view of Himalayas, there is a monastery, Analy Gompa, which was built in the 17th century and the Indian Astronomical Observatory. The pollution free sky and ambiance is a perfect destination to spend close to Nature. At night, one can have the best view of the starry skies.

These 3 places are the hidden gems of Leh Ladakh and often get overshadowed by the popularity of the other places. If you are someone looking to spend your holidays away from the crowd then make your way to any of these three places or just travel through all of them.