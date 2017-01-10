MMRDA rejects London government’s proposal for smart-ticketing system in Mumbai

After Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ interview to an English daily that Mumbai will soon get an integrated ticketing system, we Mumbaikars started dreaming about no ticket queue, no trawling for change and a hassle-free transportation. Some of us even compared the upcoming system with London’s Oyster and Tokyo’s Suica. But bringing us back into reality the state government has announced that the wait will continue for some more time.

In mid-2016 during the interview, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis disclosed that the state government is working on a single-ticketing project which will be introduced within six months. The system would incorporate all existing transportation in the city such as railways, BEST undertaking, Monorail and Metrorail.

The Transport for London (TfL) had proposed an offer to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for preparing a single smart-card for all the modes of transportation in Mumbai. TfL is a government body in London which looks after their transport system. But the decision has been rejected by the MMRDA as the project is expensive. Initially, the estimated cost of the project was expected to be Rs 3 crore but later it was revealed that the stay of TFL’s executive needed to be undertaken by the MMRDA, making it an extra burden.

The civic body now plans to appoint consultants which may cost them about 1 crore. The bids for the same has are in process.

Now when the state government is shouting out loud to go cashless, the over-all scenario makes us to think when Mumbai will become a smart city at least in a single way.