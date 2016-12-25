Lake district a perfect destination

With its Victorian and Edwardian architecture evident all over the town, even in small bylanes, Bowness-on-Windemere is a bustling historic little town in Lake District, England, says A L I Chougule

Also Read: Tubing in Laos

A three-hour journey from London takes you to a beautiful holiday location called Windermere-on-Bowness, a small town-cum-village with vast expanse of land full of greenery, villas, shops, cafes, restuarants and a lake that’s the mainstay of tourism in Winderemere and Bowness. The train journey is so comfortable and visually exciting that three hours pass off in a jiffy before you realise that it’s time to get down at Windermere station.

At Windemere, you change platform to catch another train to Bowness. It doesn’t take more than ten mintes to reach the beautiful village-cum town. From the railway station you either walk for 15 minutes or take a bus to reach Bowness. And there you are in a cool, breezy place that’s sparsely populated but hugely attractive for tourists in British summer from April to October. The major attraction of the town is its eye-appealing architecture, rows of villas on either side of roads and bylanes and of course Lake Windermere, the larget lake in England as also in Lake District, cruises and motor launches, rowing boats, steam launches and private yatchs.

Due to its position on the banks of Winderemere, the village-cum-town, though locals still call it a village, has become a major tourist spot. Bowness, originally known as ‘Bulnes’, means ‘the land where the bull grazes’. In 1483 the village’s ancient parish was built which became a civil parish in 1894 when an urban district council was formed for the village. Seven years later the district councils of Bowness and Windermere were merged; the two civil parishes were also eventually merged in 1974 under the name of Windermere. Hence the village came to be known as Bowness-on-Windermere.

From a small fishing village, Bowness grew to a town in the 19th century surviving almost entirely on tourism as a large number of hotels and boarding houses gave employment to the locals. Even today, a lot of boarding houses can be found in the town offering budget accommodation to tourists. The much needed momentum for the village’s growth to a town came with the arrival of railway in Windermere in 1847. Traditionally, Bowness has been the centre of boat-building industry which provides rowing boats, sailing yachts, and steam launches for water activities on the lake.

With shores of the lake spot close to the main town, it is an excellent base for water activities, including boating and other leisurely water attractions like fishing and water sports. You are also never short of fantastic scenery as several local viewpoints offer panaromic view of the lake and the mountains.

From the town’s main square it is just a ten-minute walk to reach the river’s banks and jetty which is obviously the busiest place with tourists buying tickets for cruise rides or hiring small motor boats for an enjoybale ride of the vast river. However, opting for cruise ride is a much better experience as it is equipped with coffee shop, bar and refreshment cafe, though it costs more, 13 pounds, to be precise.

At the southern end of Lake Windermere adjoining the River Leven, Newby Bridge is a small village, with a selection of hotels and lodges. It got its name from the five-arched stone bridge built across the river in 1651. The famous Lakeside and Haverthwaite Railway connects you to Haverthwaite on a 3.5-mile jounrney. Next to the old-world railway station and almost touching the Newby pier is the Lakes Aquarium.

A round trip from Bowness can be taken as a 90-minute cruise stopping at Lakeside for one hour. Alternatively you can start from Lakeside and return from Bowness on any later boat. It Includes entrance ticket to the spectacular Lakes Aquarium which has incrdible fish and sea creatures on dsiplay from different parts of the world. At Newby you can also enjoy a leisurely steam train ride with trees and bushes on both sides. There is halt where people can get off if you want to go walking in the surrounding countryside. The aquarium and train ride are both value for money.

The Victorian influence can be seen everywhere in Bowness. Because of its natural scenic beauty and tranquilty, according to locals, Bowness has been a favourite holiday gateway for wealthy businessmen and industrialists from Lancashire for many decades. If you take the steamer cruise, the private holiday homes and bungalows can be seen on either side of the river. Many of the private mansions have now been converted into hotels.

There is plenty to do in Bowness-on-Windermere. Taking a walk around the town where Victorian and Edwardian buildings are evident can be a nice experience. There are plenty of shops, pubs and cafes to keep you occupied with shopping and enjoying some refreshments. Italina, Chinese, Thai and even Indian food can be enjoyed depending on what you want to eat.

Also Read: Travel diaries to Alexandria

Most of the locals, according to Helen who runs a gift and confessionary shop in heart of the town, are into family businesses of running shops or farming. “Bowness and Windermere are major tourist places in Lake District. The flow of tourists is on almost through the year, except in January and February because of severe Winter. December is also very cold but Christmas celebrations is a major attraction here,” she said.

Incidentally, poet William Wordsworth regularly visited the town’s The White House, now the Royal Hotel, and even mentioned it in ‘The Prelude’. So if you happen to visit London, don’t miss on Bowness; it’s a perfect Lakeland holiday destination.