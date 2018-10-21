Here’s a list of unique things to do in Sri Lanka with newly launched Airbnb Experiences FOLLOW US:



Raul Dias puts together a list of unique things to do in Sri Lanka with the newly launched Airbnb Experiences This August, when I found myself in Sri Lanka for the ‘nth’ time, I realised something that left me a tad rattled. On all my previous trips to the gorgeous teardrop island, I had more or less indulged in the same activities, eaten the same food and been to the same places. A clichéd trip to Kandy nestled in the very heart of the country to pay obeisance at the Temple of the Tooth. Tick. Beach bumming till my skin was burnt to a toasty brown at Bentota in the southwest. Tick. Getting my fill of delicious tea in the ‘up country’ of Nuwara Eliya. Tick. But not any more. I promised myself then and there that this time would be different. And so, I proceeded to put my money where my mouth is by signing up for a varied set of activities that the newly launched Airbnb Experiences Sri Lanka offers travellers like myself who want to go against the proverbial ‘tourist’ grain and do something refreshingly different.

Here are my recommendations: See the sunrise at Pidurangala Rock (travel pic 1) One of Sri Lanka’s lesser known archaeological sites, the Pidurangala Rock in the Central Province is often eclipsed by the grandeur of it’s neighbours—Dambulla and Sigiriya. Speaking of which, Pidurangala is adjacent to the latter and offers a 360-degree view of the mighty Sigiriya Rock as it is only slightly lower. Start your travels in the country with an early morning hike up to the rock with your host Asanka.

His two-hour hike ($65 per person) to this hidden gem lets you connect with mother nature, meditate and enjoy the beautiful sunrise with a warm cup of freshly brewed Sri Lankan tea. Do not forget to bring your cameras to capture the magical moment. You can either join Asanka from Colombo or from the entrance of the Pidurangal Temple down below.

Meet the elephants on a Minneriya Park Safari

The three-hour long Jeep safari ($32 per person) starts from the main entrance of the Minneriya Park near the car park. Once you have gone through the standard process of entry into the park, you will venture into the untamed wild of Minneriya in the country’s North Central Province which is famous for the Elephant Gathering. Soon you will make your way to the banks of the stunning Minneriya Reservoir.

You will get to see groups of crocodiles resting on the banks or swimming about the lakes, vibrant birds of prey going fishing along with many other birds and animals including herds of elephants visiting to quench their thirst and to take a rest. The sight of these gentle giants is the real treat at Minneriya and their unique scent is a good indicator to choose the trails where you are guaranteed to see as many pachyderms as possible.

Learn to surf the waves at Mirissa (travel pic 3)

Legendary for its world-class surfing scene, Mirissa at the very southern tip of Sri Lanka is where I suggest you head to for a superb introductory surfing lesson. Conducted by Priyal who has been an ISA (International Surfing Association) Level 1 certified surf coach for the last seven years, this two-hour lesson ($25 per person) starts with a meet up at Priyal’s surf camp where you are explained the basics of the water sport.

You then head to the surfing beach by riding in his specially designed, colourful tuk tuk where the practical lessons take place. This could be either the Weligama Beach break for beginners or Madiha for intermediate surfers. At the beach is where you will get an idea on how to find the right balance and maintain your posture on the board. Priyal also makes sure to spend some time talking about safety rules and surfers’ etiquette. Afterwards, you get to hit the water to put all you have learnt into practice.

The Selyn Fair Trade Experience

This 6.5-hour fair trade tour ($55 per person) in Sri Lanka’s North Western Province’s capital of Kurunegala was conceptualised by Selyna who heads business development at Selyn as a fundraiser for the Selyn Foundation and Yashodara, who leads the tours. You start the tour at the dye plant where the handloom process begins with the dyeing of 100% cotton yarn into the assorted colours used for the production.

Next, experience the tradition of handloom that dates to the inception of Sri Lankan history. You will then be treated to lunch prepared by the villagers, after which you move to their headquarters and “toy factory”, where around 125 women from in and around Kurunegala work together to finish the woven fabric into Selyn products. The final stop is at their main showroom where the story of Selyn began 25 years ago when Sandra Wanduragala started the foundation.

Getting there

There are daily direct flights from most cities in India to Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo on airlines like Srilankan Airlines, Jet Airways, Air India and Spice Jet. Travel within Sri Lanka is easy with many buses, mini vans and car hire companies offering their services. When to visit

The months from October to February are the best time to travel to Sri Lanka, when the country experiences a pleasant climate with plenty of cultural and artistic events taking place. Accommodation

Though most of Sri Lanka has an excellent selection of hotels to choose from to suit all budgets and tastes, why not get more up close and personal with the city and live like a local? Airbnb has an amazing portfolio of vacation homes that you can rent out. Visit www.airbnb.co.in for more information on accommodation options and the new, curated Airbnb Experiences around Sri Lanka.

Raul Dias is a Mumbai-based food and travel writer and restaurant reviewer. Follow Raul on Instagram @rauldias123