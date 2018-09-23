Abhishek Bachchan shares travel secrets says, ‘Aishwarya packs for the entire family’

Abhishek Bachchan shares travel secrets with Lipika Varma

The Bachchan family is known for holidaying together regularly, though the trio of Abhishek, Aishwarya and little Aaradhya also often take off for some vacay bonding every now and then. We pin down the polished and polite Jr Bachchan, fresh after the release of his Anurag Kashyap directorial Manmarziyan, for his travel tales…

Golden memories

I remember while I was in my twenties, I first visited The Golden Temple. It is beautiful place. Essentially we can enjoy the kara prasad served in the Golden Temple. Recently while shooting for Manmarziyan, I went again to Amritsar. I enjoy the calmness of this place. The item we most relished in there was lassi.

Travelling on work



As actors, we get to travel to various places, which is an added perk… We can go out openly and this time Anurag (Kashyap, director) and I tried doing that. We went to different places quietly, in the city and enjoyed various locations. Actually when you take about 10,000 security guards then obviously there arises inquisitiveness amongst the crowd. At the most, they wish to click a selfie with us. Having said this sometimes, yes, we have to avoid going to certain locations to avoid certain problems, owing to our celebrity status. Then we need to restrict our moments. But it’s all fine being a celeb. Sometimes there is a bit of trouble, but I am not complaining.

Fam jam



I am not one to make a bucket list. Any time while I travelled being single, it would just be normal packing and I would be off on my travelling spree. Now even if I wish to attempt doing something before we travel, my wife Aishwarya is done with packing the stuff for the entire family. Aishwarya is a one-person army, I must confess!

Travel benefits

I like travelling as I feel it expands your horizon. I love knowing more about the culture, food and the traditions of a particular place which we travel to. Learning and imbibing the culture and traditions obviously expands the horizons of your mind and your thought process as well.

Wish list

I love exploring various cities in India as well as other countries. I wish to explore India, but we do have to face certain restrictions though. Being an actor, that’s the tragedy, the dilemma but I can’t complain. I also want to explore the North East…Ladakh. Usually we are busy working and thus we do not get enough time to travel. However, we cannot complain as work is worship.