2017 has 14 long weekends and here’s perfect getaway for each

If you always wanted to travel and explore the world around you but couldn’t, you don’t have to be disheartened, there’s never too late! With happiness and joy New Year always brings long weekends too. And admit it, the very first thing anyone does after getting the calendar is chalking out the weekends and plan upcoming trips.

And the year 2017 is packed with good 14 long weekends including two nine-day long bonus holidays-one falls in August and the other in October.

While during some weekend all you need to do is to manage for leaves or fall sick and get yourself an extended holiday. But we are not condoning this though, you make the call!

Here’s how to make the most of your long weekend. Thank us later.

January 26-29: Republic Day (Thursday-Sunday)

Gulmarg/ Jawai

Spend your Republic day weekend in the beauty of Mother Nature our country has to offer. Head to Gulmarg, a hill station and a popular skiing destination located in Jammu and Kashmir, which is also considered as seventh best skiing destination of Asia. Besides, the heaviest snowfall in the Himalayas makes the place a favourite among expert skiers. It houses ‘Gulmarg Gondola’ Asia’s highest and longest operating car project.

We also have a plan B for the weekend. You can also head to Rajasthan. We are not just talking about the picturesque location but ‘Jawai’ a place surrounded by hills which gives you a bone-thrilling experience to be in close proximity with the big cat. Always wondering from where leopard got its spots? We say it’s time to spot the leopard instead.

Let us remind you that you need to take a leave on Friday.

February 24-26: Mahashivratri (Friday-Sunday)

Taj Mahal for Taj Mahotsav

February is the best time to visit Taj Mahal, not only because the place is the symbol of love but also during the month a 10-day long ‘Taj Mahotsav’ is celebrated. The carnival is celebrated to discover our country’s rich culture and heritage. This year the festival is from February 18 to 27.

March 11-13: Holi (Saturday-Monday)

Jaipur for Jaipur Elephant Festival

March to Jaipur for the epic event called the ‘Jaipur Elephant Festival’, which falls on March 13 this year. The pink city turns colourful for the unique carnival where you will find elephants glittering in gold and colourful jewellery walking before an enthralled audience followed by a elephant beauty contest, elephant polo, tug-of-war between elephants and many more. Visitors are also delighted to watch performances of camels, horses and other artists. It is suggested to check with the organisers before visiting the carnival.

March 25-28: Gudi Padva (Saturday-Tuesday)

Ooty

Taken an off on Monday, gives you a complete four-day weekend to enjoy your dream vacation to Ooty. The place gives you a complete package which includes a toy train ride amidst the charming hill station, evergreen hills, plush botanical gardens, flower gardens, tea plantation, Ooty Lake, Dodabetta peak and lots of other interesting places.

April 1-4: Ram Navami (Saturday-Tuesday)

Auli

Make the most of this weekend by visiting the beautiful Auli, the Himalayan Ski Circuit. With temperature between 7-17 degree celsius and the place covered with snow makes it one of the best offbeat summer locations of the country. But again take a leave on Monday.

April 13-16: Vaisakhi/Dr Ambedkar Jayanti/Easter (Thursday-Sunday)

Mahabaleshwar for Mapro Strawberry Festival

Held during the Easter weekend, Mapro Strawberry Festival is a four-day festival dedicated to strawberries to promote the cultivation of the fruit and tourism in Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani. During the festival, visitors get to experience Mapro’s products and its state-of-the-art technology. The festival also showcases innovative products such as strawberry pizza, strawberry bhel, strawberry sandwiches and chocolate dipped strawberries, among others. In addition the festival hosts cultural and entertainment activities. Feel like packing your bags already!

April 29-May 1 – May Day (Saturday-Monday)

Ranthambore National Park

Spend your long weekend with Bengal tigers at Ranthambore National Park. April-May is the favourable month to visit the largest national park spread across 392 sq km as it gives better chances of having a glimpse of wild creatures like deers, crocodiles, monkeys, and other exotic birds.

June 24-26 – Ramzan Eid (Saturday-Monday)

Durshet/ Alibaug

With monsoon setting in spend the three-day weekend in Durshet in Western Ghats. The place is covered in a thick forest with Ambala River flowing through the woods. It offers a number of waterfalls in the rainy season giving an opportunity to enjoy water trekking. The place also offers adventurous activities like river crossing and rock climbing.

Or you can even drive to Alibaug for a quick getaway, during monsoon give the beaches a skip and head to Korlai fort or Kolaba sea fort or explore the lesser known destinations around.

August 12-20 – Janmashtami/Independence Day/Parsi New Year (Saturday-Sunday)

Lahaul and Spiti

Make the holidays extra long by taking two leaves, one on Wednesday and the other on Friday. Spend the nine-day long holidays in the valleys of Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh. The place offers adventure activities like Skiing along with Yak Safari and other exciting wildlife trails. August is the best time to visit the place as during winters some routes are closed due to landslides and heavy snowfall. Popular places to visit in Lahaul and Spiti are Kunzum Pass, Dhankar Gompa, Tabo Monastery, Ki-Gompa and Pin Valley National Park.

August 25-27 – Ganesh Chaturthi (Friday-Sunday)

Ganpatipule

This weekend is incomplete without the virtual darshan of Swayambhu Ganpati at Ganpatipule in Ratnagiri. Availability of clean beach, water sport activities, good food and resorts, makes the place an ideal getaway for pilgrims, peace seekers and beach lovers alike.

And if you are not-so-convinced with the above plan, then there’s plan ‘B’ i.e. Bonderam Fest for you. The fest is celebrated on fourth Saturday of August at Goa’s Divar Island. It is a riot of colours, food, traditional float parade, live musical performances, mock fights and dance. Also enjoy cheap booze at discounted rates.

September 30- October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti (Saturday-Monday)

Kaas Plateau

Kaas Plateau also known as the valley of flowers, located at a distance of 125 km from Pune and 30 km from Satara, comes to alive by mid-September. The biodiversity site is declared as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. With 1,200 meters above sea level and spread across 1,000 hectares, the place shelters 850 species of flowering plants, shrubs, beautiful birds, insects, reptiles and other mammalian species. Surrounded by dense forests, nestled in the mountains, the heavenly bed of flowers transports you to another world.

October 14-22 – Diwali (Saturday-Sunday)

Darjeeling

Here’s another nine-day long weekend! Why not spend the royal weekend at the ‘Queen of the hills’? October is the best season to visit Darjeeling as the month brings whispers of winter to the place. With National parks, valleys, mountains, Buddhist monasteries, colonial architecture, joy ride in the toy train, Himalayan flora and fauna, tea gardens and estates, the place is a complete package of holiday destination. When here don’t miss the beautiful sunrise over Mount Kanchenjunga.

December 1-3 – Eid-e-Milad (Friday-Sunday)

Bhandardara / Nagaland for Hornbill Festival

Spend the three-day holiday at the lake town Bhandardara, where you can enjoy boating and water sport activities. The place can be explored in three-days which allow you to go on a trek to Ratangad Fort, visit Umbrella and Randha Falls, boating at the Arthur Lake and the most important visit Kalsubai, the highest peak in Maharashtra.

You can also visit Nagaland for the popular Hornbill festival which is celebrated from December 1-7 every year at Kisama Heritage Village. The festival promotes tribal relations and culture of Nagaland. Also known as ‘Festival of Festival’, the festival comprises of cultural cuisines, exhibition of handicrafts, cultural medley songs and dances, fashion shows, beauty contest and musical concerts. The main attraction of the fest is the Hornbill National Rock Concert. The event also has bands from across the country in participation.

December 23-25 – Christmas (Saturday-Monday)

Gokarna

Goa is always a great option to enjoy Christmas, though crowded. If you are planning for some peaceful beach holiday then visit Gokarna. It is a popular tourist town frequented by Indian and Russian tourist alike, housing five beaches – Gokarna beach, Om beach, Half moon beach, Kudle beach and Paradise beach. Gokarna is also a foodie’s paradise housing several good restaurants to suit every pocket. Enjoy water sports during the day and have a stroll on the beach counting stars at the night.

Get prepping, folks!