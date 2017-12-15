Xiaomi Redmi 5A’s mid-budget devices, Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite, go on sale on Amazon

Xiaomi Redmi 5A Desh Ka smart phones’ mid-budget devices, the Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite will be available for sale from today on Amazon. The Redmi Y1 is a selfie centric phone which comes with two configurations of 4GB RAM/64GB ROM and 3GB RAM/32GB ROM at a price of Rs 10,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively. Whereas, the Redmi Y1 Lite comes in only one configuration of 2GB RAM/16GB ROM and will be available at Rs 6,999. Interested buyers can download the Amazon app and log in to their accounts.

However, this sale would be available for Amazon app users only. Like it has always been the case, the smartphones will be going on sale starting 12PM IST.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y1 features a 16MP front facing camera along with a selfie flash and sports a 13MP rear facing camera. It sports a 5.5-inch HD display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC. The device supports dual SIM connectivity and features a dedicated microSD card slot. It is backed by 3080mAh battery and runs on MIUI 9. Meanwhile, in India, Xiaomi Redmi Y1 also has a fingerprint sensor at the back and will be in Gold and Dark Grey colour variant. And there is also an infrared sensor included as well. Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite has the same display as the Redmi Y1.