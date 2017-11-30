Xiaomi launches Redmi 5A for Rs 4,999 onwards

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker Xiaomi today unveiled its latest handset, Redmi 5A, priced at Rs 4,999 onwards, which is the most affordable smartphone in its portfolio in India.

The device will be available in two versions — 2GB RAM/16GB storage for Rs 4,999 and 3GB RAM/32GB storage for Rs 6,999.

However, Xiaomi will offer the 2GB RAM version of Redmi 5A for Rs 5,999 after the first five million units are sold out.

“The Rs 1,000 discount reflects a gift from Xiaomi India towards all its Mi Fans for making the brand No 1 in the country,” it said in a statement.

The company added that in total, Xiaomi India will be giving back Rs 500 crore to the Mi Fan community in the country.

“We strongly believe that the best of technology should be made accessible to as many people as possible, because technology can improve lives,” Xiaomi Vice President and India Managing Director Manu Jain said.

He added that Redmi 5A will offer an all-round experience for users looking for their first smartphone.

The ‘Made in India’ handset features 5-inch display, 1.4GHz quadcore Qualcomm processor, 5MP front and 13MP rear camera and 3,000 mAh battery.

The Redmi 5A is a successor to Redmi 4A which sold four million units within eight months of its launch. The Redmi 5A will be available from December 7 across Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores, followed by offline retailers including Mi Preferred Partners in the subsequent weeks.

According to research firm IDC, Xiaomi caught up with industry leader Samsung to share the top spot in India’s smartphone market for the September quarter with each player accounting for 23.5 per cent share.