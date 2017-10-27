Wow! WhatsApp’s ‘delete for everyone’ feature goes live

According to a report in WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started to roll out its delete for everyone feature for Android, iOS and Windows users. It will let people recall sent messages within seven minutes of sending them. WhatsApp was earlier said to be testing the feature and was supposed to enable it remotely. Now, it looks like the feature is live for a small group of users. However, the feature only works if both the recipient and sender have the latest version of WhatsApp installed, and it also works on WhatsApp Web.

The feature is said to be one of the most requested one, and is likely to make things slightly easier for WhatsApp users. The report says that it will be called ‘Delete for Everyone’ and several users have started noticing the feature in the latest WhatsApp version when they press the trash symbol. Alongside Delete for Everyone, users will also see the Delete for Me option, if they only want to delete the message from their phone.

The new feature on WhatsApp is applicable on all types of messages, including texts, pictures, GIFs, videos, contacts, and more. It should be noted that the delete for everyone feature will not work for broadcast messages and quoted texts. The WhatsApp delete for everyone feature will work not only on personal chats but also on group messages. Notably, in order to recall a message, the only condition is that the receiver should not have read the message that the user had sent. Interestingly, the report also indicates that WhatsApp is also working on a feature where users will be able to edit sent text messages as well.

WhatsApp is one of the largest messaging apps with over one billion daily users globally. It has added a slew of features to make its platform more useful and fun, with stories being one of the most popular one. WhatsApp Stories has over 250 million daily users around the world, and users can now post text-only Stories as well.