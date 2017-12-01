WhatsApp suffers another global outage in less than a month

London: Popular messaging platform WhatsApp suffered another global outage in less than a month. The outage left the users across the world helpless as they were not able to send or receive messages for a few minutes.

According to The Independent, the people affected from the mystery outage have taken to social media to vent their fury. The app previously crashed on November 3. The problem has mainly affected parts of Mexico, California, southern Brazil, Europe and the UK, where the outage lasted for several minutes.

A spokesperson for Whatsapp said, “WhatsApp users around the world are unable to access the service. We apologise for the inconvenience and are working to fix the issue as soon as possible.” Just after midnight, social media was flooded with users across the world tweeting with #whatsappdown to report problems in sending messages. Users have taken to Twitter to express their annoyance and confusion about the situation.

One user tweeted, “#WhatsApp goes down and everyone rushes to check if it’s just them! #whatsappdown.” Another user wrote, “So did you try to restart your phone and whatsapp did not work yet? Well yes #whatsappdown.” “When WhatsApp is down so you have to laught at the funny messages you’re sending by yourself until those ticks pop up #whatsappdown,” wrote another user. The messaging service has close to 1.5 billion users globally, with India being among its top markets.